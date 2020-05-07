Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Deep Cleavage & A Lot Of Leg In Sexy Patterned Dress

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko looks stunning in a new pair of photos. The model and influencer shared the duo of snaps on Thursday afternoon and the look immediately generated a significant amount of buzz among her millions of followers.

In this new pair of photos, Kvitko notes that she is wearing a garment from the popular online brand PrettyLittleThing. It appears that this is a wrap dress in a rust and cream pattern that has long sleeves, is very low-cut in the front and allows the Russian model to show off plenty of leg.

Kvitko posted two snapshots featuring this dress as she sat in slightly different poses. In both snaps, she is sitting on the edge of a brown chair, a handbag on the chair behind her. She has her long honey-hued hair styled with a side part and her straight locks cascade over the front of her shoulders, along the sides of her breasts.

The model gazed straight toward the camera in both of the photos she shared. In the first, Kvitko has her head tilted slightly and one hand is raised to tousle her hair. She has her legs crossed, the fabric of the dress pushed back so she can flaunt her curves.

In the second photo, she is resting one hand on the chair and the other is resting lightly on her upper thigh between her legs.

It appears that Kvitko’s 10.8 million followers had a difficult time choosing a favorite between these two photos. Within just 40 minutes after the model initially shared these new snaps, more than 30,000 people had already liked the model’s post. In addition, more than 700 comments were added with plenty of glowing reviews of this latest look.

“Both you are so very beautiful,” praised one follower.

“1 because you look so cute like a doll,” declared a fan.

“Spectacular and every day more beautiful!!!,” noted another follower.

“You’re so unbelievably wonderful omg so gorgeous,” someone else wrote.

Some followers might say that this look varies a bit in comparison to what Kvitko often shares. She may still be flaunting a lot of deep cleavage and plenty of leg in this garment, but the dress itself is rather flowy in other areas.

In addition, Kvitko’s hair and makeup palette appear to be perhaps a bit softer in these pictures than is her typical style. The model seems to be shooting for a dressy, sexy girl-next-door vibe in a sense, a departure from her usual style.

Kvitko often shows off her killer physique in bikinis, ultra-tight mini dresses, and curve-hugging workout wear. This new pair of photos show a different side of the “Russian Kim Kardashian” and it looks as if her millions of fans greatly approve of it.