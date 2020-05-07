Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Staying In Tyler Perry’s Mansion In Los Angeles

The movie mogul has reportedly opened his L.A. home up to the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have their own home, but the couple is certainly living in style. The Daily Mail is reporting that Harry and Meghan are currently staying in Tyler Perry’s home in Los Angeles, which is part of an exclusive gated community in the city.

The estate, which is apparently worth more than $18 million, was opened to the formerly royal couple after they moved to Los Angeles from Canada in March. The home is part of Beverly Ridge Estates, which is home to many celebrities other than Perry and the royal couple. The house has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and is Tuscan style.

The house also sits on 22 acres, and is at the top of a hill in the exclusive L.A. community. Perry’s estate also comes with its own security team, which was likely an enormous selling point for Harry and Meghan, who value their privacy.

Perry, who is worth roughly $600 million, is also the star of the Madea franchise, and a successful Hollywood producer and actor.

While it’s not clear how the couple knows Perry, The Daily Mail reports that it is believed that they met through Oprah, who is a friend to both the royal couple and Perry. Harry is currently working on a documentary series on mental health with Oprah.

It’s not currently known whether Meghan and Harry are renting the property or staying there as guests, but the publications suggests that the property was not purchased by the couple.

“Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The source explained that the couple saw it as a good option for their privacy.

“Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in L.A.,” the source said.

Before moving to L.A., Harry and Meghan were living in a waterfront home on Vancouver Island. Since coming to the city, the couple has only been spotted in public on a handful of occasions, usually as they’re delivering food to those in need as volunteers for Project Angel Food. They’ve also been spotted taking their dogs for a walk while wearing face masks.