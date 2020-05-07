Larry Birkhead Posts Rare Photo Of Anna Nicole Smith, Shares Update On Their 13-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn

The late Playboy model is shown in a new light 13 years after her tragic death.

Larry Birkhead paid tribute to Anna Nicole Smith on Instagram. The Kentucky-based photographer and TV personality — who dated Anna Nicole a few years before her death and is the father of her 13-year-old daughter, Dannielynn — showed a rare side of the former Playboy model with a photo of her visiting nursing home patients in 2004.

In the photo, Anna Nicole is in full glam mode in a white slip dress and full makeup as she visits with an elderly woman at a Nebraska nursing home three years before her death. The onetime Guess poster girl is introducing the woman to her Maltese puppy, Marilyn, in the photo.

In the caption to the pic, Birkhead noted that Anna Nicole’s kind nature and good deeds never made headlines.

In comments to the post, fans thanked Birkhead for showing this rare side of Anna Nicole and for being such a positive role model for their daughter as he shares this unseen side of the late star.

“You have honored her memory so well by being a great dad to Dannielynn,” one fan wrote. “I’m so glad that Dannielynn knows what an amazing, brave, sweet woman her mother was.”

“Love how you show Anna Nicole in such a beautiful and positive way to honor her,” another fan added. “Dannielynn will continue to grow up knowing her mother and having a stronger connection with you for being so honest with her.”

Birkhead released the rare photo a few days after he and Dannielynn were forced to miss one of their biggest father-daughter traditions. Birkhead met Anna Nicole at the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala in 2004. The single dad has famously continued the annual Kentucky Derby tradition with Dannielynn, but this year the Derby events were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of his annual Kentucky Derby pics, Birkhead shared some throwback photos of Dannielynn to Instagram. He also expressed hope for future memories at the horse racing event while noting that his 13-year-old is turning into a typical teen.

“It seems weird not to be going to The [Kentucky Derby] & The Barnstable-Brown party this week,” Birkhead wrote. “Still betting on a good time for the rescheduled events in September. Until then, sharing this memory of simpler times (and a kid that didn’t talk back as much).”

Earlier this year, Birkhead told Us Weekly that Dannielynn has some things in common with her late mother. He joked that his daughter has definitely inherited Anna Nicole’s “ability to spend money.” The proud dad added that Dannielynn also shares several personality traits of her mom’s and that she’s funny just like Anna Nicole was.