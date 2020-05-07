Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She’s ‘Not Done With TV’ After Quitting ‘Jersey Shore’

This may be Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s last season with the Jersey Shore franchise, but in an interview with People published on Thursday, the MTV reality star made it clear that her TV career isn’t over. Polizzi revealed that she’s already talking with a few people about other TV shows and perhaps some hosting opportunities.

Last December, Polizzi announced on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would be her last season with the show. When she made the announcement, she said that she was leaving the show so she could spend more time with her family. Polizzi said that it was really difficult to leave her family for long periods of time to film the show. She also said that she was more comfortable with her life at home with her kids than with the hard-partying lifestyle the show requires of her. The Jersey Shore star also hinted that the real-life drama associated with the show was negatively impacting her life offscreen.

In her interview with People, Polizzi gave some more details about her decision to leave the show.

“I needed to move on. It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn’t having fun. I want to do something that’s more uplifting in my life.”

Polizzi also revealed that many of her beloved Jersey Shore costars tried to change her mind when they found out that she was leaving the show. She said that she’s since talked to all of them about her reasons for leaving and they all support her decision. Polizzi stressed that she’s still good friends with her Jersey Shore family and that they talk to each other via group text pretty much every day.

Though Polizzi is actively planning her next TV project, she told People that the coronavirus pandemic has her stuck at home, juggling working, parenting, and homeschooling just like everyone else.

“My household is definitely crazy. Just trying to get the kids’ schoolwork done and clean the house and survive is a lot. It’s literally all about the kids, and I don’t have time to even think about myself or shower or do anything.”

With filming for most TV and film projects on hold because of the pandemic, it’s likely Polizzi won’t be able to get started on her next project for a while. For now, she’s got enough on her plate!