Holly Sonders Steams Up Instagram In A Yellow String Bikini: ‘Mirror Mirror On The Wall’

Holly Sonders went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday afternoon. The Fox Sports host flashed her curves while revealing that she was trying to chose an outfit.

In the sexy snaps, Holly looked smoking hot in a tiny yellow string bikini. The skimpy top fastened around her back and behind her neck while exposing her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs while accentuating her tiny waist in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the pics. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Holly stood in front of a mirror with her back arched and her fingers looped through the straps of her bikini bottoms. The final two shots featured her pushing her hip to the side and wearing a seductive expression on her face.

Holly had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the photos. The application seemingly included thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Holly appeared to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Holly’s over 462,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The pics garnered more than 6,900 likes within the first three hours after they were posted to her feed. Admirers also rushed to leave over 250 messages in the comments section.

“Seriously! I want to be as fit as you!!” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another stated.

“What you are wearing is perfect don’t change a thing,” a third social media user gushed.

“Ok… It’s official. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a fourth comment read.

Holly’s social media followers have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in sexy outfits for her online snaps. She’s seen sporting tiny dresses, skimpy bathing suits, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a little black dress that fell off of her shoulders. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 7,300 likes and over 230 comments.