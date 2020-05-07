Rapper Eve Wows In Black-And-White Sweater & Miniskirt For London Fashion Week Throwback Post

Eve took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that dates back to last year. The music star rose to fame as a rapper but has ventured into acting, being a TV personality, and is considered a style icon. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” chart-topper posted a pic of herself that was taken at the House of Holland runway show during London Fashion Week, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Eve — who is currently one of the panelists on The Talk — stunned in a black-and-white sweater with text written in capital letters across the front. She pulled the sleeves up and showed off the tattoo on her right arm. Eve paired the ensemble with a black miniskirt that fell way above her knees and wore the look with heels that showed off her black nail polish on her toes. The 41-year-old is known for switching up her hairstyle and opted for long straight blond hair. She accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, rings, a watch, earrings, and large black sunglasses. To complete the outfit, Eve held onto a black clutch.

In the photo, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a huge mirrored ball. Eve held the purse in front of her with her right hand and rested her left arm beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and oozed fierceness.

For her caption, Eve expressed that she loved this look and tagged designer Henry Holland in the post. She also credited the photographer, Dave Benett.

In the span of two hours, her upload racked up more than 18,800 likes and over 210 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Any style, any color, you nail it all,” one user wrote.

“My favorite female rapper,” another devotee shared, adding numerous eye-heart emoji.

“Sheesh, we need this hair back once outside is open again girl!” remarked a third fan.

“Blonde always looks great on you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Eve is no stranger to communicating with her social media audience on a regular basis. Last month, the “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker uploaded an image of herself wearing a mask and explained to fans why she feels it is important to wear one during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those with low or no symptoms can still spread the virus, so masks help to reduce that unintentional transmission. I wear this mask so that I can protect my neighbors, pharmacists, and the frontline workers who are sacrificing every day to fight this disease,” she said.