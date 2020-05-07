Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Revealing See-Through Rainbow Bodysuit

Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The model flaunted her hourglass figure while showing off her colorful clothing.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked gorgeous as she rocked a rainbow-colored bodysuit. The revealing garment boasted see-through material that allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath. It also featured a turtleneck top and long sleeves.

The outfit clung tightly to Chloe’s flat tummy and included a daring cut that exposed her curvy hips and round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood next to a window with her hip pushed to the side. She had one resting next to her while the other touched the side of her head. She titled her head to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot was similar, but featured her looking away from the lens while running her fingers through the ends of her mane.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a high ponytail on top of her head. She styled the strands in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

Her facial features looked to be accentuated with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She also seemingly completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 723,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 8,500 times within the first two hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 200 messages for her to read.

“Very beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You’re perfection,” another stated.

“A goddess,” a third comment read.

“Hot summer girl,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model often delights her fans in an array of sexy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a tiny pink bikini and a denim jacket. To date, that upload has earned more than 19,000 likes and over 400 comments.