FedEx Driver Surprises Little Girl With Cupcakes After Finding Out She Would Spend Birthday In Quarantine

'I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends,' a FedEx driver named Jodan Price reportedly said.

Jodan Price is a FedEx worker from Indiana who recently went above and beyond to help make a little girl’s birthday special. When he arrived at the home of Emma Paternoster, the girl’s mother, Liz Paternoster, told him it was her sixth birthday. He left and later returned with a surprise for her, according to CNN.

Price felt bad that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the young girl would be spending her birthday in quarantine and would not get a party this year. So he went to the nearest Dairy Queen and bought ice cream cupcakes that he later brought over for Emma.

Liz was shocked by the surprise and deeply touched that a stranger had gone out of his way to help make her daughter’s birthday special.

“We told him he didn’t have to do that, and he said… ‘She should be at her friends and her teacher today at school. I just wanted to do something a little more special because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be with her friends,'” she recalled.

Liz wanted to show her appreciation for Price but struggled, due to having to practice social distancing.

“All I wanted to do was hug him!” she said.

Liz took to Twitter to share the sweet story and included a photo of Price waving from the doorstep. Emma stood inside the house, holding the cupcakes while looking out at the kind stranger. The tweet went viral and was shared over 30,000 times, even ending up on local news channels.

Liz hoped the tweet would attract someone who knew Price’s name so she could send him a message and properly thank him. Luckily, the delivery driver’s son noticed the tweet and got Liz in contact with his father.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! ???? pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

Liz noted that everyone she has come in contact with that know Price has had nothing but wonderful things to say about him.

“The best part of the whole thing is anyone who has reached out to me (has) said this does not shock them at all. He is just an amazing, kind, selfless man, and we were just blessed by his kindness that day,” she said.

Price is among the many hard-working delivery drivers going above and beyond to help others in the midst of the pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another FedEx driver named Justin Bradshaw made headlines in April after he sanitized a package that he knew would be going into the home of a child with an autoimmune disease.