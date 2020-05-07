Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flexes Her Booty In Workout Gear

Instagram model Caroline O’Mahony added a new post taken from her at-home gym. She showed off her curvaceous figure with a two-photo set in tight workout gear while flexing to put her chiseled body on display.

The 22-year-old model took some selfies after working out at home. Her Instagram page is usually flooded with gym selfies but she has resorted to posting from home during the coronavirus outbreak. O’Mahony stood with her back to a mirror in the first snap. She wore her long brown hair up in a ponytail and turned her body so her face appeared in the pic. The fitness model kept her back leg straight and bent her front leg slightly to help accentuate her backside, as the photo treated fans to a glimpse of her curvy booty.

O’Mahony tilted her body to reposition the camera for a better angle, and held her free arm to her thigh. In the background fans could see her couch and some free weights on the ground next to a stationary bike. She sported a fuchsia-colored outfit from ALPHALETE that hugged onto her lower body. The model completed her look with white sneakers and matching socks.

In the next picture, the popular YouTuber gave a full shot of her sculpted back. O’Mahony mentioned in her caption that the key to a waistline that pops is to do back and shoulder workouts. The defined muscles in her back were visible as she held one hand on her waist while the other hand snapped the photo. O’Mahony had her face turned away from the mirror, and moved her hair so it would not obscure her shoulders. Followers also received a clear look at her fit legs.

Many of the Irish model’s 664,000 followers showed their appreciation for the post, as more than 21,000 Instagram users smashed the “like” button. O’Mahony’s replies were swarmed with peach and fire emoji. Fans complimented her toned build and choice of outfit.

“Because maybe you are superwoman!” a female follower wrote in reference to the model’s caption.

“I love this colour,” one fan wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely incredible,” an Instagram user added.

One follower requested some at-home workout tips.

“Can we have some home shoulders workouts ideas please,” she wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, O’Mahony shared a killer HIIT workout earlier in the week. She showed viewers four different exercises that targeted the lower body and could be done at home. That post earned over 24,000 likes.