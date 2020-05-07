Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Snakeskin-Patterned Bikini

On Thursday, May 7, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photos show the 22-year-old posing outside in front of a white wall and a sizable potted plant. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a snakeskin-patterned bikini from the swimwear brand, Montice Swim. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. The skimpy swimsuit also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. Yaslen kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo shoot, the beauty styled her ash-blond hair in loose waves and a deep side part. Yaslen did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the first image, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head. Yaslen gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head, as she lowered her gaze and parted her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Montice Swim by tagging the company and commenting on the bikini’s flattering fit.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Yaslen’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“I love this bikini on you,” gushed a fan.

“Obsessed with you and this bikini!” added a different devotee.

“I think you are the MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD!” remarked another follower.

“Beyond sweet and so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yaslen has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a throwback picture, in which she wore a string bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 86,000 times since it was shared.