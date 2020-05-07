Nicky Gile Soaks Up Some Sun In A Sexy Pink Bikini

Nicky Gile put her enviable curves and assets on display in her new Instagram upload. In the snapshot, posted on May 5, the 26-year-old slipped into a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her killer curves as she soaked up some sun.

The photo showed Nicky sunbathing under the warm sunshine, dressed in her bathing suit. She laid on a big cushioned sunbed sideways and raised both of her arms, showing her flawless armpits to viewers. She placed her right hand on her head, seemingly to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight. Her left hand stayed behind her head.

According to the geotag, the snap was taken in Bali, Indonesia. Avid followers of the babe know that with the recent pandemic, Nicky has been staying home. In the caption of the new post, she shared about how she missed traveling.

The model rocked a hot pink bikini from a brand called Tiger Mist. The bright color of the piece made her tanned skin pop. The triangle-style top featured a plunging neckline that displayed her cleavage. Although it had a snug fit, the padded cups perfectly covered her chest. The garment boasted a tie-front detail with the strap in a lighter pink color.

The matching bikini bottoms clung high to her slender hips. The low-cut waistline exposed an ample amount of skin, including her flat tummy. The piece was two-toned with the waistband in a darker color, while the v-shaped fabric that covered her modesty was light.

Nicky tied her highlighted blond hair up into a sleek ponytail. To keep the focus solely on her new swimwear set, she decided to go jewelry-free. The only body jewelry she wore was her barely-there belly button ring. She sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of groomed eyebrows and several coats of mascara. She also appeared to be wearing foundation and light pink color on her lips.

As of this writing, the update gained more than 24,300 likes and upward of 320 comments. Nicky’s social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write compliments. Some others raved about her enviable body. Some fans also opted to express their admiration for the model with a series of different emoji.

“Yes! I look forward to your future travel bikini pics,” one of her fans commented.

“I want to go back to Switzerland when this quarantine ends. BTW, you are very sexy and very beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“You look gorgeous in that swimsuit. Pink really suits you,” added a third Instagram follower.