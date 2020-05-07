Donald Trump Slammed For Potentially Endangering Arizona Factory Workers After His Exposure To Coronavirus

Donald Trump is coming under fire for potentially putting Arizona factory workers at risk this week after he failed to wear a mask during a visit after he had reportedly been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

As The Inquisitr reported, a U.S. Navy members who serves as a personal valet to the president recently tested positive for COVID-19. The White House employee reportedly works in close proximity to Trump and the first family, and the valets do not wear masks while working. Trump was reportedly re-tested for coronavirus after the valet’s positive test, and the White House released a statement saying that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative.

Despite the negative test, many critics took aim at Trump for what they saw as a reckless act by not wearing a mask during his visit to a Honeywell plant in Arizona that makes N95 hospital masks.

“And Trump exposed everyone on his Arizona trip: Donald Trump’s White House Navy valet tests POSITIVE for coronavirus,” tweeted NBC News contributor Frank Figliuzzi.

The situation has put more pressure on Honeywell to address Trump’s claim that he was told he did not need to wear a mask during the visit. Officials from the manufacturing company were asked on Thursday about Trump’s assertion that he did not need to wear a mask, but they refused to comment. The company did release a statement saying that those who came into directly contact with Trump were tested ahead of time.

"Live and Let Die." That's the song that Trump had pumped into the mask factory during his visit. Seriously. Like, seriously.pic.twitter.com/zidsZhfxmu — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 6, 2020

“Following White House recommended protocol, a small number of individuals directly interfacing with the President on Tuesday were tested for COVID-19 immediately prior to the event, received negative test results, and were permitted to not wear masks during portions of the visit based on that medical screening,” Honeywell said in a statement.

Trump was not the only one under fire for failing to wear a mask after potential exposure to coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence was also criticized for his visit to a Virginia nursing home without a mask after the valet’s positive test for coronavirus. The Virginia Democratic Party took aim at Pence on Twitter, calling the event an “unnecessary photo op” that did not include proper social distancing or protection from the spread of the coronavirus.

So Mike Pence shows up to a Virginia nursing home

1. without a mask

2. while not social distancing

3. after a Trump valet tests positive for coronavirus

4. for an unnecesssary photo-up. https://t.co/qKM2L5dHaP — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) May 7, 2020

Trump has had previous contact with people testing positive for coronavirus, including a March visit from a Brazilian official who met with Trump before a positive test. The president has had a number of tests for coronavirus, all of them coming back negative.