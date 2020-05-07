Bianca Taylor Displays Major Skin In A Very Tiny Yellow Bikini, Strikes A Side Pose

American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a very hot snap on her Instagram page, one in which she was featured rocking a very tiny bikini.

The snap was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Thursday, May 7. Bianca rocked a minuscule yellow bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. To spice things up, she struck a side pose to expose her pert booty and sexy legs. That’s not all, but she also showed off a glimpse of sideboob to tease her fans.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place somewhere in Los Angeles, California. It was an outdoor shoot and Bianca stood next to a wall. She placed her hands on the wall, bent one of her knees, stuck her booty out, and seductively gazed at the camera.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam but in keeping with the daytime shoot, she chose subtle shades. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation, a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, dark, well-defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and swept them to one side. Meanwhile, she allowed a few strands of her hair to fall over her face too.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer Jay/777 for credits. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Bikini Block.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 11,000 likes. That’s not all, but her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 230-plus messages to praise Bianca for her amazing figure and sensual style.

“You are simply the most gorgeous vegan goddess!! Bless you!” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“Your body is just perfect! A complete work of art!” another user chimed in.

“You always make my day 10 times better whenever you post your sexy pics,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Bianca’s hot ensemble.

“Body and tattoos, both are absolutely stunning! And that bikini is gorgeous!” they wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the post was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Anais Zanotti, Gabriela Castrovinci, Eriana Blanco, Vicky Aisha, and Mary Bellavita.

It looks like Bianca is on a sexy pic-posting spree these days. A few days ago, she shared a very hot snap on IG in which she was featured rocking a pink lingerie set, one that showcased her curves and highlighted her sculpted abs.