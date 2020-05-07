‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Homeschooling: ‘We Really Miss Our Teachers!’

Like many parents around the country and the world, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is at home with her kiddos trying to balance parenting and homeschooling. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lowry talked about how difficult it’s been to maintain anything like a normal schedule with her three children during quarantine, especially since she’s in her third trimester.

The photo on the post was an adorable snap of two of her boys — Issac and Lincoln — biking down their street with their dog Karma running alongside the boys.

In the caption, Lowry talked about how her life during quarantine hasn’t played out the way she thought it would, especially when it comes to homeschooling her kids. She said that some days they jump right into school and get a lot done, but other days they focus more on play than on school. The Teen Mom star went on to say that in these difficult times she’s focused on making sure her kids are happy and making fond memories.

Lowry gave a shout out to her kid’s teachers, letting them know how much they’re missed by the kids… and her. She also stressed how important it is for parents to be gentle with themselves during these difficult times.

The Teen Mom star mentioned that homeschooling has been even more difficult lately because she’s been so tired. Lowry is pregnant with her fourth son, who should be arriving sometime in July, according to In Touch. This will be her second son with boyfriend Chris Lopez. Their first son, Lux, was born in 2017.

Lowry wrapped up the post by asking her followers how their experiences with homeschooling were going.

One Instagram user shared how difficult it’s been to work full-time and homeschool.

“I’m working my full time and doing distance learning with my daughter. Every day is different and I just do what I can in between my calls and work. Also, my daughter’s world has been turned upside down no school and no friends to play with, so I base the day off her and how she’s feeling and plan accordingly.”

Another Instagram user chimed in to tell Lowry what an awesome job she’s doing with her boys.

“The one thing I can say is your kids always look happy. That’s the most important thing. Good job Mama.”

Lowry has been homeschooling her school-aged sons while chasing her two-year-old toddler — all while pregnant — for about six weeks. Luckily, she’s getting a lot of help from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and current boyfriend Chris Lopez per In Touch.