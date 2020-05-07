Jennifer Aniston Flips Off COVID-19 In TBT Pic: ‘Thank You Bye’

Jennifer Aniston is tired of COVID-19, and she expressed her frustration via a throwback photo she uploaded to her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

In the pic, the Friends actress could be seen sitting in a green plastic chair at a table dressed up with a green-and-white checkered tablecloth patterned with clovers. She wore baggy orange pants and a gray tank top with a hint of her black undergarment peeking out from beneath her left sleeve.

She held her long honey-colored hair to the side in a makeshift ponytail and accessorized with a ring and small gold earrings. It appeared that she wasn’t wearing much makeup in the photograph, if any.

The actress did not use Instagram’s geotag to indicate where the photo was taken, but she shared it in honor of “Throwback Thursday.”

Jennifer was shown flicking off the camera in the photograph, which is her way of telling the coronavirus to “F@!k off now,” as she wrote in her caption. She added a waving emoji and a middle finger emoji to the end of her comment.

The 51-year-old’s post became an instantaneous hit with her 33.1 million Instagram followers. Within 30 minutes of going live, the image garnered more than 1.5 million likes and over 12,300 comments, the majority of which agreed with her sentiment.

A few people wrote that Jennifer’s pic and her request for COVID-19 to go away should be printed on a T-shirt.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Jennifer’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Zoey Deutch, Karla Welch, Laura Brown, Tabitha Simmons, Mary McCormack, Rachel Morrison, Kalen Allen, and more.

“This is one of the most iconic photos ever, i love it and you of course,” wrote one fan.

“This is the content we all need right now thank you for this, truly made my day,” said another social media user.

“You’re a bright light in this dark world right now,” gushed a third person, adding a face surrounded by hearts emoji to their remark.

“Can covid actually f@!k off real quick so we can get the ‘Friends‘ reunion!!” exclaimed a fourth contributor.

Last month, Jennifer collaborated with Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise a nurse who tested positive for the virus. Kimball Fairbanks, the Utah-based health worker, was put in isolation away from her family while she recovered from the illness. Jennifer surprised Kimball by popping in to chat with her via video chat.