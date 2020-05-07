Savannah Prez Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Cropped Tank Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

On Thursday, May 7, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 778,000 Instagram followers.

The photos show the 23-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror in what appears to be a hallway. She sizzled in a cropped white tank top adorned with a floral design and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Savannah finished off the casual look with a pair of sheer stiletto-heeled ankle boots.

In the first image, the Instagram star turned her body away from the mirror, flaunting her pert derriere. Savannah looked over her shoulder and gazed at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on her waist. The model tilted her head and flashed her beautiful smile.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that her pants are from the clothing retailer, Zara. Savannah also asked her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“[Number] 2 because of the lovely smile,” wrote a follower.

“Goals love [p]ic #1,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image between the two photos.

“1 looks awesome and 2 looks great too,” said a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Love your body shape! Both are super cool,” added a different devotee.

Savannah engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a series of videos, in which she wore skintight activewear while doing an at-home workout. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.