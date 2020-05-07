National Football League Schedules Christmas-Day Game Between Vikings And Saints

One writer speculates that the NFL is trying to pull viewers away from a scheduled NBA game on that date.

The National Football League (NFL) has scheduled a Christmas-Day game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings, NBC News reports.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, writer Jeff Duncan of The Athletic wrote that he was able to confirm two games penciled in for the 2020-2021 NFL season: the Christmas Day match between the Saints and Vikings, to be held in New Orleans, and a Week 2 Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Raiders, with the Las Vegas team hosting.

Two Saints games I've been able to confirm via sources: • Week 2: At Raiders on MNF

As of this writing, it’s not clear when the purported game would be played, but The Athletic writer Katherine Terrell posits that the league will land on a kickoff at 3:00 or 3:30 p.m. New Orleans time, which is Central Time (4:00 or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Christmas Day is on a Friday this year.

As SaintsWire reports, though Christmas-Day games are not unusual for the NFL, it’s exceptionally rare for the league to schedule a regular-season game on a Friday, preferring instead to limit its games to Sunday, Monday, and Thursday, at least during the college football season, where games are usually played on Saturdays.

What’s more, the National Basketball Association (NBA) usually schedules some big-ticket games on or around Christmas Day. That prompts USA Today writer John Sigler to speculate that perhaps the NFL is attempting to steal some of its competitor’s thunder that weekend.

“The NBA often schedules big-time matchups to dominate the holiday’s sports broadcasts, so this might be a sign that the NFL is aware of different plans from across the aisle,” Sigler writes.

This would be the 5th time the Saints and Vikings have met during the regular season since the 2017 season opener, including post-season games (and excluding 1 preseason game).

It bears noting that, as of this writing, neither the NFL nor the Saints, Raiders or Vikings have confirmed any of the purported upcoming games.

That the NFL is scheduling games at all would indicate that the league intends to hold its 2020-2021 season games at teams’ home stadiums, rather than at neutral sites.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the NFL is the only major sports league in the U.S. that hasn’t had to make drastic changes to its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are both reportedly looking into holding their playoffs — it’s too late to salvage what was left of either league’s regular season — at neutral sites and without fans, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, once it’s safe for them to go back to work. Major League Baseball is reportedly looking at holding its own season — or as much of it as possible — at a handful of neutral sites, also without fans. Major League Soccer is reportedly still on board with holding its entire season, albeit at later start and end dates, and with more games crammed into a tighter schedule, at its teams’ home stadiums, without fans.

The NFL, meanwhile, escaped the coronavirus pandemic and has been afforded the luxury of taking a wait-and-see approach to scheduling its upcoming season. However, whether or not fans will be allowed at upcoming NFL games, if indeed they take place, remains to be seen.