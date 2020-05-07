Pauline & Mathilde Tantot Flash The Camera In NSFW Instagram Photo

Pauline Tantot and her twin sister, Mathilde, provided twice the heat in a new post on Pauline’s Instagram feed on Thursday. In a black-and-white photo, the models posed in a field as they wore tiny shorts and held up their shirts to expose their breasts. The since-deleted image was censored, but fans certainly couldn’t get enough of their scantily-clad looks.

The photo showed Pauline and Mathilde standing in front of a white fence in the grass. In the background, a cluster of trees could be seen, though it is unclear exactly where the shoot took place. It appeared to be a sunny, mostly cloudless day as the rays cast shadows over the twins. Pauline and Mathilde looked better than ever in their matching outfits.

Pauline sported a white, tight-fitting tube top that hugged her busty chest closely. She lifted the fabric up with two thumbs. A thick, white line was drawn over her bare chest to keep the photo Instagram-friendly, though her ample cleavage was still very much on show.

Pauline’s flat, toned tummy was also on display above a pair of skintight white biker shorts. The waistband came up above her belly button and drew attention to her hourglass figure, while the ribbed fabric hugged her round booty and long, lean legs.

Meanwhile, Mathilde opted to wear a white T-shirt, which she lifted up in the same fashion. On the bottom, she wore white and floral-patterned pajama shorts that just barely covered her derriere. The fabric cut off at the top of her thighs, putting her pins on show.

Neither of the twins appeared to be wearing any accessories or makeup, though they hardly needed any coverage for their natural beauty. Mathilde and Pauline both wore their long, blond hair down in messy waves that fell over their faces.

Pauline stood sideways and pressed her backside against the fence, arching her back to show off her figure. She stuck her tongue out and closed her eyes. Mathilde faced the camera and looked down, allowing her hair to fall over her face.

The post garnered more than 3,000 likes and nearly 500 comments before its deletion, proving to be a hit with Pauline and Mathilde’s fans. Many of Pauline’s followers left praise for the twins in the comments section.

“You ladies are basically goddesses,” one fan said.

“Beautiful and perfect,” another user added with red hearts.

Pauline and Mathilde frequently work together to stun their Instagram fans. Earlier this week, they posed together in the same setting as they showed off their curves in tank tops and matching skirts.