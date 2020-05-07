Fitness Model Lisa Morales Flashes Curves In Leopard-Print Crop Top & Leggings

Lisa Morales has one of the best bodies in the business and credits it to her love of working out. The model recently admitted that she’s enjoying her “at home routines so much” that she’s not even sure if she cares that local gyms are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fitness model took to her Instagram account earlier today to post a few new workout routines to her feed. The only apparatus she used was a 12lb dumbbell for an uncomplicated routine that required minimal effort. She also flashed her famous curves in a figure-hugging outfit.

She wore an animal print crop top that showed off plenty of skin. Lisa flaunted her ample cleavage in the athleisure wear. She also showed off her toned stomach and minuscule waist.

Lisa paired the crop top with its matching pair of leopard-skin leggings. The tights clung to her thick thighs and firm booty and stretched all the way to her ankles. The workout gear certainly added an animal touch to her Instagram page.

Lisa wore her hair in a high ponytail. This allowed her to move freely without her hair getting in the way. Likewise, she kept her makeup to the bare essentials and only appeared to highlight her eyes and mouth. The only visible accessories she wore were a pair of Nike sneakers and a watch.

The model, who is of Cuban descent, exercised in a white room with a tiled floor. However, a pot plant added some greenery to the room.

Lisa posted four videos in a multi-slide post. In the first clip, she did reverse alternating lunges and passed the dumbbell from one hand to the other.

The second video had the model doing a knee lift followed by a reverse lunge, to sitting on her heel, before raising herself up again. She held the 12 lb dumbbell in both hands in front of her for the duration of the exercise.

Lisa then moved onto some deep squats and held the weight between her legs.

Finally, the model held the dumbbell to her outer thigh while lying down. She then proceeded with a side-lying left lift while balancing on her arm for support.

Lisa has built a solid following of over 2.2 million fans. They loved the workout videos and as many as 16,000 liked the clip. She also had an abundance of comments as close to 300 have already weighed in on the workout.

“The leopard has me (heart-eyed emoji) haha Looks like a great workout too!” an Instagram user raved.

In answer to Lisa’s question, one fan revealed that her local gym had not yet opened up. However, she was finding more time to exercise.

“Still closed here in NJ but I’m doing better at home workout def. More consistent, more focus, more routines, more time that’s why. With my regular and busy schedule, kids sports, etc I only used to go at night time to the gym for Cardio/ kickboxing Zumba class 4-5 times per week and toning class twice a week before Zumba so right now at home I’m doing great???????? Like & Saved,” they said.

Another follower thanked Lisa and her husband, Jason Duke, for the role they played in his road to good health.

“You and Jason have been an inspiration for me to get in better shape Lisa. I’ve lost almost 40 pounds since last year. Thank you,” he said.