Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Athletic Figure In Small Orange Bikini

Instagram model Julia Muniz showed off her fit figure in an orange bikini for her latest update. She uploaded two photos in the swimsuit as she stood in front of a scenic waterfall with her boyfriend during a memorable trip.

The 21-year-old model showed off her natural beauty in the vacations photos. In the first snap she stood next to her boyfriend, surfer Jack Robinson, and tilted her head to the right to rest it on him. Robinson was topless and wore board shorts, and Muniz had her hair swept to the side and wore a shell necklace and a flower behind her left ear. She rested her right arm on a railing near the picturesque waterfall.

Muniz wore an orange bikini top and had a multi-colored towel wrapped around her waist. Her tanned physique was on display and fans were treated to a view of her toned midsection in the photo of the adorable couple.

For the second picture the two moved down into the water. Robinson was bear-hugging Muniz in this shot, as they were photographed from the side but had their heads turned towards the camera. Both of them flashed giant smiles. The Brazilian’s small orange bikini bottoms were visible, and followers could see her athletic backside as she kicked her feet back while being pulled up by her boyfriend. Muniz added a caption that mentioned how memorable this vacation was to her.

Many of her 755,000 Instagram followers noticed the swimsuit shots, and more than 19,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over five hours after the images were uploaded. Muniz’s comment section was flooded with heart emojis as multiple people left responses about how cute the couple looked.

“My fav couple,” fellow surfer and model, Bree Lynn Kleintop, commented while adding four heart emoji.

“You two look so good together!” a follower added.

“That was so fun,” Robinson wrote about their vacation.

Several keen-eyed followers recognized the location as being in Costa Rica. One fan said they had visited the same waterfall.

“Costa Rica! I’ve been there before! So beautiful! I believe this is near Manuel Antonio,” they wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz has been in Margaret River, Australia during the coronavirus pandemic, but says she misses modelling. She has uploaded several spicy bikini shots, and last week shared a pic from a photo shoot where she wore a leopard-print swimsuit. That post earned over 39,000 likes and 380 comments from her loyal followers.