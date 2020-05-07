Eva Padlock Flaunts Major Cleavage In Floral Bikini On Instagram

Eva Padlock has been flaunting her curvaceous physique in several daring outfits on Instagram lately. In a new post published on May 6, she uploaded a four-photo update that stunned her 1.6 million followers. The Spanish model showed off her curves in a teal blue floral bikini.

In the first photo, Eva stood next to an opened glass door. She faced the camera and placed her left hand on her hip and her right hand on her thigh. She looked at the photographer with a pout on her face, as if sending “kisses” to her fans.

In the second snap, the model stood and leaned on the door frame. She raised her left hand to her cheek. She looked into the camera with a bright smile on her face. It is also important to note that this is the only photo in the series where she wore her hair down.

In the third pic, her pose was similar to the first picture. However, she brought her left index finger to her lips, as if telling her viewers to “keep quiet.” In the fourth photo, she gave the camera a big smile, showing her pearly whites.

Eva rocked a teal blue bikini set with pink floral prints. The bandeau-style top had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a front-tie accent. The small padded cups barely held her voluptuous chest. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The matching bottoms were high-waisted and had a snug fit that perfectly showcased her toned midsection.

She pulled her brunette locks up in a high bun with some tendrils of hair framing her face. She enhanced her beauty with a full application of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, darkened eyebrows, black mascara, and warm-toned eyeshadow. She also added pink blush and seemingly a satin red lipstick with a brown undertone. As for her jewelry, she only wore a pair of silver-tined hoop earrings.

Many of Eva’s social media fans adored the new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the new share has racked up over 112,000 likes and about 2,700 comments. A lot of her admirers went to the comments section to write compliments on her jaw-dropping pictures.

“Absolutely gorgeous in every way!!” an admirer commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comments.

“Great pictures every day. Great subject,” wrote another fan.

“Vision of unbelievable beauty with the prettiest smile,” gushed a third social media user.

“You make the bikinis look awesome! It’s you not the suit,” added a fourth Instagrammer.