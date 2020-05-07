Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Return To Hospital For Outpatient Treatment, Twitter Reacts

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital but will have to return for outpatient treatment over the next few weeks, according to a statement shared by People.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court justice was admitted to John Hopkins Hospital due to a benign gallbladder condition, and she was discharged late Wednesday evening. Despite having been hospitalized — and now having to attend a series of appointments to remove the gallstone — Ginsburg is reportedly “glad to be home.”

The 86-year-old justice is a four-time cancer survivor, having undergone several treatments in 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York City for pancreatic cancer. It was announced in January of this year that she is cancer-free. Ginsburg has experienced and overcome other health complications in recent years, and she continues to maintain her post.

A fierce feminist, Ginsburg has been crowned a pop culture icon, affectionately dubbed the Notorious RBG. With the 2018 release of the RBG documentary, she was showcased as a thought-leading, barrier-breaking, glass ceiling-shattering feminist who is all-inclusive in her position of justice for all.

During her most recent medical treatment, Ginsburg lived up to her reputation of having a relentless work ethic, participating in Supreme Court arguments even while in the hospital. Her voice was reported to have been “weaker than normal, but picked up as proceedings went on,” BBC reported.

Due to Ginsburg’s health issues, she has been the subject of significant public concern. With her recent hospitalization, many took to Twitter to emphasize the importance of political involvement. While the tone of many of the tweets was hopeful in support of Ginsburg’s recovery, the politics were in full effect.

A tweet from former Democratic Party Chair Chris Jackson boldly stated, “the stakes could not be higher.”

Just got the news alert that RBG is in the hospital. If aren't supporting @JoeBiden, you are wanting @realDonaldTrump to replace this legend. Period. The stakes could not be higher.#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/6Zd2PnLkeD — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 6, 2020

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, chimed in with a tweet that read, “Pray for RBG’s continued health, then vote for Joe Biden in November.”

A tweet from comedian and media personality Tim Young stated, “… Just a reminder for my friends on the left who are freaking out…she could have casually retired in her early 80s and had then-President Barack Obama replace her with a healthy 45-yr old progressive female equivalent.”

Supreme Court justices serve for life, or until they decide to retire. Ginsburg is currently the oldest sitting justice on the Supreme Court. Regarding retirement, the former Rutgers and Columbia Law School professor once said in an interview, “As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here.”