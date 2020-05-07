Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out In A White Thong Bikini

Brit Manuela gave her 916,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a stunning new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The model and fitness trainer took to her account on Thursday to tantalize her fans with two smoking hot snaps that were quickly met with love. The images appeared to have been snapped at Brit’s apartment, which a geotag indicated was in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She posed inside for the at-home photoshoot, though her ensemble looked more fitting for soaking up the sun outdoors.

Brit stunned in a sexy white bikini from Oh Polly Swim that left very little to the imagination. She first showed off the backside of the look, revealing the scandalous thong style of her swim bottoms that let her pert derriere hang out nearly in its entirety. The cheeky number also boasted a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her hourglass silhouette.

The brunette bombshell turned to face the camera in the second slide of the upload, giving her audience a full-frontal view of her incredible physique. She flashed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to the daringly low neckline of her bikini top, which plunged even further down her chest thanks to a small slit in the middle of her chest. The skimpy swimwear also made way for Brit’s flat midsection and abs, which certainly did not go unnoticed by her followers.

Brit accessorized her look with a set of dainty gold earrings, as well as a pendant necklace that fell far down her decolletage. She left her long, brunette locks down in the snaps, and appeared to be a minimal application of makeup that made her natural beauty shine.

The latest addition to Brit’s Instagram grid fared extremely well with her army of fans. The double-pic update amassed nearly 22,000 likes after just two hours of going live and was flooded with hundreds of compliments as well.

“Your body is a masterpiece,” one person wrote.

“You are such a goddess,” quipped another fan.

A third follower said that Brit was “actual perfection.”

“Another lovely photo, sending positive vibes to you. Keep safe,” commented a fourth admirer.

Brit has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of sizzling bikini snaps lately. Earlier this week, she showed even more skin in an impossibly tiny, neon green two-piece. That post proved extremely popular as well, earning over 32,000 likes and 545 comments to date.