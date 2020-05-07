WWE News: Former Champion Calls Ronda Rousey’s Debut A ‘Slap In The Face’ To All Women Wrestlers

Ronda Rousey is one of those superstars who took WWE by storm upon her debut, but not everyone overly welcomed her arrival. A new memoir titled Incomparable hit shelves this week, and the Bella Twins share a lot of their personal lives in it. In the book, the twins speak of the “Women’s Evolution” of wrestling and how Rousey’s debut ended up being a “slap in the face” to all female wrestlers.

The Women’s Evolution of wrestling became quite huge for WWE as NXT superstars were taking over, and an all-female pay-per-view became a reality. Evolution was a great success, and the women of WWE have their battle royal at the Royal Rumble each year as well.

In 2018, the first women’s Royal Rumble match took place with Asuka winning it all. As she stood in the ring to determine who she would face at WrestleMania, Rousey’s music hit, and she walked down to the ring to officially begin her career in WWE.

That is the moment that doesn’t sit well with Nikki Bella. During an interview with E! News, Bella reveals that the debut of Rousey came at the worst possible time.

“It was nothing against Ronda — it is thrilling that she is at WWE — but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the [Royal Rumble] main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement. It just didn’t need to happen like that.”

Rousey wouldn’t have her first match until June of that year when she defeated Nia Jax by disqualification at Money in the Bank.

Bella states that it was a slap in the face to all women superstars, but even more to the famous legends. The 2018 women’s match at the Royal Rumble included icons such as Jacqueline, Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Lita.

Rousey’s only match on the grand stage came in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35. In the main event, she was pinned by Becky Lynch, and it marks her last appearance in a ring or on WWE television.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rousey has been doing a lot of other projects since her time away. She has also made it clear that she has no intention of ever working a full-time WWE schedule again if she even decides to return at all.