Mark Hatten Dead, Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Shot & Killed In South Carolina

Mark Hatten is dead. Kings Tree News, a local South Carolina newspaper, reported on Tuesday that Hatten — an ex-boyfriend of former Playmate Anna Nicole Smith — was shot during an altercation on Sunday afternoon. Local residents told King Tree News that Hatten had gotten into a fight with the suspect in the shooting on Saturday evening. Hatten spent the night in jail after the Saturday evening incident. Local police officers did not comment to King Tree News about what happened between Hatten and the other man on Sunday afternoon leading up to the shooting. They also did not disclose where the shooting took place.

TMZ reported that Hatten dated Anna Nicole Smith for several months in 2000. Smith claimed that they broke up because he threatened her with a knife while they were in the bedroom of her home. Smith said that she ended the relationship after that incident, but said that Hatten harassed, stalked, and threatened her for years after the relationship ended.

In 2002, Hatten got into an altercation with one of Smith’s neighbors after he showed up at Smith’s house, according to TMZ. The neighbor asked Hatten to leave and Hatten assaulted him. Hatten was charged for assaulting Smith’s neighbor and for making criminal threats against Smith. He was eventually convicted and sentenced to almost seven years in prison.

In an interview with In Touch after Smith’s death, Hatten asserted that the assault he was convicted for didn’t happen the way it was described in court. He claimed that he was defending himself against the neighbor he was convicted of assaulting.

In that same interview, Hatten gave in-depth details about the time he spent with Smith, outlining a life full of drugs, sex, and daily drama. He claimed that he’d predicted Smith would die of an overdose years before her death.

According to In Touch, the last time Hatten actually spoke to Smith was before he went to jail. Hatten stated that they never reconnected to make amends for the drama that happened during and after their relationship.