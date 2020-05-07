‘The Young And The Restless’ Cast Creates Real-Life GC Buzz

The Young and the Restless used to have GC Buzz, which was the gossip show for Genoa City. After Hilary’s death, the storyline eventually went away. However, now actresses Camryn Grimes and Mishael Morgan, whose on-screen alter egos Mariah and Hilary ran the brand will revive the show, but there’s a twist. The actresses will interview their castmates in real life amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to TV Line.

Today and tomorrow, both Grimes and Morgan (who now portrays Amanda Sinclair) will play real live hosts of GC Buzz, and they will check in on their other Y&R castmates who are home right now to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The sudser shut down production on March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now viewers will get to catch up with what their favorites have been up to when Grimes and Morgan interview them.

“What I like about this is it almost feels like we’re getting a glimpse into what backstage at GC Buzz was like. It’s a reflection of what we’d do [on-air] before we’d ‘roll’ the show. Hilary played this over the top boss, and Mariah was the straight man. We played with that so much on set,” noted Morgan.

Grimes reported that the only downside of the whole thing is the fact that she had to stop talking with her co-stars. She’s been on the show, first as Cassie and now Mariah, off and on since 1997, so she knows everybody very well. As for Morgan, she enjoyed getting to see all her castmates at home and find out what their homes are like.

“We had rehearsals to understand how this would all work,” said Grimes of the upcoming new show. “It takes away a bit of spontaneity, but I think we came up with something really great that will make everyone happy. We’re co-hosts, but we’re also kind of writing and directing, too.”

The actress also noted that they had a great team to work with that ensured everything about the segments came together flawlessly. The special GC Buzz event will take place today and tomorrow on Y&R’s social media platforms, and both Grimes and Morgan believe that fans will appreciate the unique take on the Genoa City talk show during the pandemic.

In addition to doing the spots for the show, both actresses have kept busy at home with Morgan reporting that she’s enjoyed spending time with her children and Grimes revealing she’s done a lot of cleaning. Both women miss regular life, too, though.