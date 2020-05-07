Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ On Thursday: Sasha’s Uncomfortable With Michael’s Support

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers suggest that Sasha and Michael will have a heartbreaking conversation. Despite their split, there are a lot of deep feelings between these two that remain, and the hurt they both feel will seemingly be difficult to ignore.

Brook Lynn smacked Sasha during Wednesday’s show in response to her supposed betrayal of Michael and now he’s taking his ex to get her bloody nose checked out. The preview shared on Twitter for Thursday’s episode shows that Sasha will ask Michael to stop being so nice to her.

General Hospital spoilers show that Sasha and Michael appear to be in an elevator as she says this. He is leaning against the wall and she is holding a bloody towel to her nose. As Sasha says this, Michael seems to roll his eyes a bit.

Michael is hurt, angry, and heartbroken over believing that Sasha had an affair with his best friend Chase. However, when push comes to shove, Michael fell in love with Sasha and is a nice guy at heart. After Brook Lynn smacked Sasha, Michael said he’d take her to get checked out, and this has put her in an uncomfortable position.

Viewers know that both Sasha and Chase have regrets about faking this affair and both have thought about backtracking. Ultimately, however, they are both convinced that they need to stick with this story so that Michael and Willow will marry and be in the best position possible to protect Wiley from Nelle. Being in this position with Michael will probably remind Sasha of just how intensely she loves him, making it all the more challenging to stick to the plan of pushing him away.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael will make a life-changing decision of some nature during this episode. General Hospital spoilers hint that this conversation with Sasha will leave him feeling as if he has no choice but to forge forward without the woman he had come to love.

The court hearing is about to take place and it seems that Michael and Willow will soon decide to follow through and get married to one another. This marriage was originally Sasha’s idea, and both Michael and Willow resisted in large part due to their love for their respective significant others.

Now that Willow and Michael have both supposedly been cheated on, there isn’t any concrete reason to remain resistant to the marriage idea. General Hospital spoilers tease that this quickie marriage will seemingly happen before the court hearing, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see if this is enough to win over the judge. Nelle has some tricks up her sleeve too, and this is going to be a fierce battle in the days ahead.