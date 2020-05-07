Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Rocks Strappy Pink Sports Bra and Black Shorts For Full-Body Workout

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge shared a new full-body workout in the latest video series on Instagram. In the shared clips, the Dutch fitness influencer rocked a pink sports bra with crisscrossed straps at the back. She paired the midriff-baring top with black shorts.

Working out in what appeared to be an outdoor space, Sophie started the circuit with a series of burpees.

Next, she got on the ground for a set of side-lying abductions. Propping herself up on an elbow, Sophie lay on her side and bent her knees, stacking one leg on top of the other. Then she lifted the outer leg and raised her hips as she did so.

Jumping lunges came next and for these, Sophie started with one leg in front of the other and both knees bent. Then she jumped to switch the position of her legs.

Sophie added a dumbbell to the workout in the next clip. Holding it vertically she assumed a wide-legged stance before she bent her knees and performed a sumo squat. Then she completed a series of shallower knee bends.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Sophie performed a set of single-leg thrusts. She placed herself into a tabletop position, keeping her torso, hips, and knees raised. Propping herself up on her arms, she draped one leg over the other and then lowered and raised her hips.

In her caption, Sophie recommended doing the exercise for 30-second intervals and to follow each set with 30 seconds of rest. She also instructed her fans to repeat the circuit three or four times.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 likes as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the video series.

“Great workout Sophie! I will definitely try this one. You are the best!” one person wrote.

Some Instagram users complimented her trim physique.

“You are the best, my dear! Literally body goals,” a second fan added.

“I love how you’ve sculpted your body so much!!” a third commenter wrote.

Others expressed eagerness to attempt the workout.

“So cool definitely trying this!” a fourth wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of their sentence. “I just posted my first workout video!”

While Sophie uploaded a full-body routine in this most recent video series on her page, in a previous post, she targetted her abs. On that occasion, her circuit included side-lying oblique crunches, oblique floor crunch, rolling planks, and more.