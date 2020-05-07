Daisy Keech Sips On Soda Pop In A Field While Sporting Tiny Blue Bikini

Daisy Keech treated fans to a new stunning post on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a photo of herself rocking a barely-there blue bikini as she stood in a field and enjoyed a bottle of soda pop. Her outfit left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Daisy standing among a field of tall flowers and grass, though it’s unclear exactly where the shoot took place. In the background, grassy hills could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the sun shone down on Daisy. The rays washed over her tan skin and highlighted her toned muscles. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear.

Daisy’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied on both shoulders and at the center of her chest. The low neckline barely contained Daisy’s ample cleavage, which spilled out in the front. In addition, the open back design exposed a bit of the model’s sideboob.

Daisy’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above Daisy’s hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts showed off her long, lean legs and pert derriere, as well.

Daisy completed the outfit with a fluffy, white cropped cardigan, which hung loosely at her elbows. She also wore a silver necklace and small hoop earrings. Daisy appeared to be makeup-free, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. The top layer of her long, blond hair was clipped back behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Daisy faced sideways with her back arched in a way that further emphasized her curves. She held the bottle up to her mouth, brushing the loose fabric of her top slightly and causing it to ripple. Daisy looked off into the distance and soaked up the sunlight.

The post garnered more than 175,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments as fans showered Daisy with praise.

“I hope you never listen to any hate bc you’re legit perfect,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are soooo pretty!!!” another user added.

“How can someone be this pretty?” a third follower asked.

Daisy always knows how to impress her fans. Earlier this week, she went for a cozy look as she posed in booty shorts and a sweatshirt for a play session with her dog, which her followers loved.