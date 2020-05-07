Genesis Lopez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

On Thursday, May 7, American fitness model Genesis Lopez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a sizzling snap for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the 26-year-old standing outside on a brick pathway in front of a white wall. A parked car can be seen in the background. She faced away from the photographer, as she arched her back and bent one of her knees. Genesis turned her head and looked off into the distance, smiling sweetly.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic physique in a gray, long-sleeved, ribbed mini dress. The figure-hugging garment put her pert derriere, curvaceous hips, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Genesis also wore a pair of black wooden heel sandals and a handbag.

For the photo, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application that seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and noted that she is looking forward to when she can “dress up” again with the intention of going to a restaurant. Genesis also asked her followers to guess her height.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I wanna say 5’2 but I think you’re 5’3 lol,” wrote a commenter.

“5’4 without heels and with heels 5’6,” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Such a beautiful woman!!” gushed a fan.

“You are one of a kind,” added a different devotee.

Genesis engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece. That provocative post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.