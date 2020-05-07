‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Wears Just Shorts As She Poses Amid Poppies

Bri Teresi teased her 953,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, May 7, with a sultry new upload. The Maxim model took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself wearing just bottoms in a stunning flower field.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram page, showed Teresi sitting in the grass amid yellow poppies. She had her legs stretched out to the side as she sat on her right hip, placing her hand on the ground for support. Meanwhile, she took her other hand to her chest to cover her breasts, as Teresi opted to go fully topless for this shot. According to the tag, the picture was taken at the state-protected Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

On her lower body, Teresi wore a pair of white jean shorts. They sat below her bellybutton, allowing her to show off her incredibly taut stomach and slim waist. The bottoms were super short as well, baring Teresi’s slender legs.

Teresi wore her blond hair pulled up in an intricate, yet casual, updo. She appeared to wear a shimmery shadow and black mascara, while gloss added extra plumpness and shine to her lips. Teresi tilted her head back, facing the sky with her eyes closed.

In under an hour of going live, the photo had attracted more than 6,300 likes and over 220 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo, while showering Teresi in compliments.

“I feel like shouting ‘police hands in the air,'” one user joked, including a squinting face with tongue emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow, wonderful shot [camera] [fire emoji] Babe you look perfect,” replied another fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji, a red rose and a fire emoji after the words.

“A sunflower amongst poppies,” a third fan chimed in, topping the reply with a red heart emoji.

“Hey bri. Hope everything is going well for you. Hope you’re staying safe,” added another user.

Teresi often pushes the limits of the social media platform’s community guidelines with her racy photos. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently posted another example as she wore a matching outfit with her sister, Katie. The sisters were hanging outside in Los Angeles, California. They rocked a corset in white lace that boasted a sweetheart neckline. The garment also had a frilly pattern on the bottom. The paired it with Daisy Dukes that rested below their navels.