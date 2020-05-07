Jessika Gotti Exposes Her Underboob In A Teeny Tiny Green String Bikini

Jessika Gotti left little to the imagination in some skimpy swimwear for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model showed off a lot of skin while revealing her new hairstyle.

In the sexy snap, Jessika rocked a bright neon green string bikini. The tiny top fastened around her back and behind her neck and did little to cover her massive cleavage and bulging underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with bracelets on her wrists and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Jessika posed in front of a white wall as her hands pulled at her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The silky strands were curled at the ends and brushed over her shoulder. She left her bangs loose to frame her face.

Jessika also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her bronzed skin looked to be complemented by a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and a bright pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She seemingly completed the application with light pink gloss on her lips.

Jessika’s 633,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,900 likes within the first six hours after it was published to her feed. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 550 messages.

“I love long beautiful hair on a hot, sexy lady!” one follower stated.

“Looking very Beautiful and very very Sexy this morning,” another wrote.

“Beautiful hair style, perfect green, just right so sweet hot,” remarked a third social media user.

“Wow Jessika you look very nice sexy hot and beautiful in that bikini amazing picture,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her petite figure in racy ensembles on social media. Her feed is flooded with shots of her sporting tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and plunging tops.

Most recently, Jessika showcased her curves in a tiny pink and white bikini. To date, that snap has earned more than 5,300 likes and over 660 comments.