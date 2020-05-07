Reese Witherspoon Pulls Off A Cool ’90s Look In A Blue Tank Top On Instagram

American actress Reese Witherspoon recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 22.6 million fans with a throwback snap, one where she could be seen pulling off a 1990s-inspired look.

Reese wore a light-blue tank top that perfectly hugged her slender figure. She accessorized with a black leather choker and two beaded necklaces, while also opting for a pair of delicate stud earrings. To keep it chic, she wore a silver beaded bracelet in her left wrist together with multiple bracelets in the other wrist.

She wore her tresses in Bantu knots and opted for little to no makeup to pull off a simple, yet stylish look. To strike a pose, the Cruel Intentions star sported a pout, made an ‘I love you’ hand sign, and gazed right at the camera.

The snap was captured outdoors and some people could be seen in the background but Reese did not use a geotag to define the location.

In the caption, Reese informed her fans that the picture was a throwback one. She also tagged Jared Leto, Drew Barrymore, and singer Gwen Stefani in her post, thanking them for being the inspiration behind her look.

Within an hour of going live, the picture garnered 330,000-plus likes. That’s not all, but Reese’s most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 2,600 messages to praise her sense of style.

“You’ve always been a fashion icon. I love you so much!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This is right about the time when I developed a crush on Witherspoon,” another user chimed in.

“Even after so many years, you are my most favorite actress in Hollywood. Keep rocking, Reese,” a third admirer wrote.

“That was my junior year prom hair inspiration right there!” a fourth follower recalled.

Other users posted words and phrases like “amazing photo,” “you’re the best,” and “so gorgeous,” to express their admiration for Reese.

Many other celebrities also liked and commented on the picture, including Jennifer Garner, Sommer Ray, Michael B. Jordan, and Eva Longoria Baston.

Since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown, Reese has been sharing several throwbacks snaps on her IG page. Not only that but as The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she has also been playing her part in alleviating the coronavirus crisis.

To that end, she has recently donated money to the nonprofit organization DonorsChoose, which will help provide support to teachers in southern cities. The funds will help provide teachers with the materials necessary for their classrooms.