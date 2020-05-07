Disney Unveils Possible Plans And Considerations For Reopening Of Its Theme Parks

The Walt Disney World Resort is just one of many attractions that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reopening plans are in development. Now that the theme parks have been closed for nearly two months, people are wondering how things will be once they open to the public again. Disney has now unveiled some of the plans and considerations that might become the company’s new normal.

Shanghai Disneyland is reopening its park on May 11, but it will have new restrictions and guidelines in place. Some of those include temperature checks and limited capacity, both of which the domestic parks could implement in their locations.

Dr. Pamela Hymel is the Chief Medical Officer for the Disney Parks, and she released a lengthy letter via the Disney Parks Blog this week. In that letter, she addressed guests directly and let them know that the company is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Travel Association to come up with new guidelines.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was speculation that the parks could reopen in phases and with stricter sanitation methods in place. Additionally, Disney executive Bob Iger said it wouldn’t be out of the question for all guests to have their temperatures taken before park entry.

Danny Cox

Hymel’s report details some of the plans and considerations that Disney is looking at to reopen its parks, resorts, and stores. There are no exact details about numbers or how enforcement will work, but guests should not be surprised to see some of the following methods in the future.

Phased reopening

Social distancing and capacity measures

Screening and prevention support

Cleanliness and sanitation

The first two points go hand in hand, as they will be used to determine how many people are in a theme park at any given time. The social distancing and capacity measures will not allow Disney to have nearly as many people in its parks as usual, forcing guests to spread out more.

The “phased reopening” refers to the idea of gradually reopening parks and resorts or only partially opening specific locations. Some restaurants and stores could reopen before the parks.

Disney has not yet set anything in stone nor given final confirmation of these safety measures and guidelines. Hymel states that they are all part of the plans the company is looking at for reopening the magical vacation destinations, but that the plans remain in development.