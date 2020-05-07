Disney Unveils Possible Plans And Considerations For Reopening Of Its Theme Parks

The Walt Disney World Resort is just one of many locations that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reopening plans are in development. Having been closed for nearly two months, people are wondering how things will be once the theme parks open again, and they’re allowed back in. Disney has now unveiled some of the plans and considerations they’re looking at for the new normal.

Shanghai Disneyland is reopening its park on May 11, but it will happen with new restrictions and guidelines. Some of those include temperature checks and limited capacity, both of which the domestic parks could implement in their locations.

Dr. Pamela Hymel is the Chief Medical Officer for the Disney Parks, and she released a lengthy letter via the Disney Parks Blog this week. In that letter, she addresses guests directly and lets them know that they are working closely with the CDC and US Travel Association to come up with their new guidelines.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was speculation that the parks could reopen in phases and with stricter sanitation methods in place. Also, Disney executive Bob Iger said it wouldn’t be out of the question for all guests to have their temperatures taken before park entry.

Dr. Hymel’s report details some of the plans and considerations that Disney is looking at to reopen its parks, resorts, and stores. There are no exact details as far as numbers or how enforcement will work, but guests should not be surprised to see some of these methods in the future.

Phase reopening

Social distancing and capacity measures

Screening and prevention support

Cleanliness and sanitation

The first two points go hand-in-hand as they will be used to determine how many people are in a theme park at any given time. The social distancing and capacity measures will not allow Disney to have nearly as many people in their parks, which forces guests to spread out more.

The “phased reopening” details the idea of gradually reopening parks and resorts or only partially opening specific locations. Some restaurants and stores could reopen before the parks are allowed to open up their gates.

Disney has not yet set anything in stone nor given final confirmation to these safety measures and guidelines. Dr. Hymel states that these are all part of the plans they’re looking at and which remain in development for the reopening of the magical vacation destinations.