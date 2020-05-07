Colombian Bombshell Ariana James Shows Off Fit Figure In Pink Leather Skirt & Revealing Top

Ariana James took to Instagram yesterday to share an upload that highlighted her gym-honed figure. The April 6 post included two sizzling shots that saw her in a pink leather skirt and revealing black shirt.

Ariana posed in front of a dining set with some beautiful wood cabinetry, cream chairs, and white flowers at her back. She credited Yoins USA for the outfit, which did nothing but favors for her curvaceous figure. The model also included a few promo codes in the caption for anyone who was looking to make a purchase. She explained that her look in the first photo was during the quarantine, and the next photo showed her after the quarantine. Both shots captured her in the same skimpy attire.

The black top fit tightly on her curves and did everything to show off her bombshell body. The arms boasted long sleeves while the middle was way more revealing. Its front was almost entirely open, exposing ample cleavage for Ariana’s captivated audience. The piece had several straps that crisscrossed near her chest and neck — covering only what as necessary. She wore the piece tucked into her skirt.

Ariana sported a bright pink leather skirt that accentuated her hourglass curves. It featured a thick waistband that rested high on her navel and showed off her trim waist and tiny midsection. The skirt was bunched up in the middle and made it seem like there was ruching. The bottom of the piece sat on her upper leg and flaunted a portion of her trim legs.

Ariana wore only one accessory — diamond stud earrings. She pulled her long, dark locks in a tight low bun while a portion of her hair escaped from the rubber band and fell on the frame of her face. She appeared to be wearing a full application of glam, which seemed to include purple eye shadow and mascara on her almond-shaped eyes. It also looked like she lined her cheeks with a pink blush.

Fans love the photo so far and flooded it with over 111,000 likes and 1,400 comments — most of which were in Spanish.

“Perfect Ari, you inspire with everything you do,” one fan commented with a few red heart emoji.

“You are the most beautiful, and those Clothes look divine,” a second social media user wrote.

“I love your smile, I’m always happy to see you,” a third added with a trio of flame emoji.