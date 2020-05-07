Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Fit Physique In Snakeskin-Print Sports Bra And Biker Shorts

Georgia Gibbs stunned thousands of her 720,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 6, when she took to her account to post a snapshot of herself in a workout set that highlighted her incredible physique.

The Australian beauty and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was captured sitting on the edge of a protective wall with one leg on the ground and the other up next to her body. Gibbs turned her head to the left as she looked at a point in the distance with a cute smile on her face. She wore her golden blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

Gibbs sported a set boasting a striking snakeskin print in black against a lime green background. Her sports bra had medium straps that were placed over her shoulders. The top was tight and pressed against her chest, showcasing her cleavage.

On her lower body, Gibbs had on a pair of biker shorts that sat above her bellybutton, clinging to her midsection and highlighting her itty-bitty waist. The stretchy bottoms hugged her hips and displayed her slender legs. The tag revealed the set was from Alo Yoga, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Gibbs added a lengthy caption to the post in which she detailed her struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photo attracted more than 16,000 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to thank Gibbs for being open about her mental health and to express their admiration for her in general.

“Some days are are better than others but will get through this crazy times,” one user replied, adding a series of red hearts and emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“This is so real and I love this so much. Thank you so much for sharing,” said another fan, trailing the message with a green heart emoji and praying hands.

“Totally agree!! Also, your hair is getting so looooong,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love it. You are gorgeous,” added another, including a pink doble heart, a hugging emoji and a heart-eyes emoji with the reply.

Athleticwear has been Gibbs go-to outfit during the pandemic. She wrote in a recent post that changing into workout sets makes her “feel cute & more ‘together’ than being in pjs until 6pm,” as The Inquisitr has previously shared. In the accompanying picture, Gibbs posed in a hallway indoors while wearing a sporty set in a lilac shade of purple that contrasted with her golden blond hair. She had on a pair of leggings and a crop top tied in the middle.