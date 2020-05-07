Gia Macool Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Strapless Denim Romper On Instagram

Gia Macool looked gorgeous in a sexy little outfit for her latest Instagram snap on Thursday morning. The model flaunted her hourglass curves while revealing how important health and fitness has been in her life.

In the racy post, Gia looked smoking hot in a skimpy denim romper. The ensemble was strapless to flash her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her colossal cleavage.

The romper hugged Gia’s tiny waist tightly and clung snugly to her curvy hips. The outfit also exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

Gia sat on a wooden bench for the snap. She posed with her knees together and her hands placed flat on the seat next to her. She leaned to her side just a bit and beamed a huge smile for the camera.

Gia wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. The loose strands had curled ends that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam looked appeared to include long lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her face wore a warm glow that looked to be accentuated by bronzed blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. The look appeared to be complete with pink gloss on her full lips.

Gia’s over 1.9 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the photo. The post earned more than 13,000 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 400 messages.

“Gorgeous shot of you beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Loving that smile! Have a beautiful day Gia!” another stated.

“If beauty were time you would be eternity,” a third social media user declared.

“Love the shot. Your outfit& your smile both are amazing,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her voluptuous figure in racy little outfits for her sexy snapshots. She’s often seen posing in tiny tops, racy bikinis, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a plunging black bathing suit that put all of her enviable curves on full display. That snap has racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 570 comments to date.