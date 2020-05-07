Sophie Dee Flaunts Her Practically Bare Derriere In B&W Lingerie Snapshot

Welsh actress and Instagram dynamo Sophie Dee is at it again with another photographic gem for her 6.9 million followers on the platform. This time, she’s going retro with an artful, black-and-white snapshot of her practically exposed derriere in lacy lingerie.

The photo, which was uploaded to Instagram early on May 7, includes a “Rise and shine!” prompting from the former adult film star. Rest assured, the stunning visual should get her admirers “up and at ’em” in no time flat and her pouty lips are seemingly in position to offer them a virtual good morning kiss.

The picture is a rear-view shot of Sophie, peering seductively into a mirror with her wavy, long locks worn down. In the reflected image, half of her face is covered by her hair, offering a thin veneer of mystery that isn’t present with the rest of her curvaceous body as Sophie practically bares her bottom to the world. A thong strap is the only bit of fabric present around her booty, leaving little to the imagination (and, somehow, igniting it simultaneously).

As is always the case with her photographic exploits, Sophie’s most recent shot blew up on Instagram within minutes of being posted. Needless to say, 20,000 likes in just 20 minutes is nothing to sneeze at. And if the comments are any indication, her exposed backside is making her collective fanbase swoon.

“Crazy beautiful,” wrote one fan, capturing the consensus with just two words.

Of course, Sophie has never been one to feel shame with regards to sharing her natural beauty with the world. In a 2014 profile for Wales Online, the 36-year-old spoke candidly about revealing herself in over 1,000 films during her former career as an adult entertainer, expressing that she feels no regrets about allowing the public to see her in such intimate circumstances in her videos and photographs.

“A lot of people have one night stands and take a guy or girl home,” she said, “I just choose to have my stuff documented. If everyone was followed around with a camera their lives would be just as dirty as mine.”

