Lala Kent Is Not Rushing To Get Pregnant, Explains Why She’s Postponed Plans For A Family With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent opened up about her family plans on a podcast earlier this week.

Lala Kent appeared on a special Cinco De Mayo episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos on Tuesday May 5, and during the appearance, she opened up about her plans to start a family with her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett.

After previously saying that she wants to start a family with Emmett as soon as they get married, Kent revealed how many children she’s planning to have before admitting that she is now planning to wait to get pregnant due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

“I would like two. Randall says one, so we’ll have two,” Kent told Menounos, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to 30-year-old Kent, Emmett, who turns 50 next March, always tells her that she is “so young” and that they don’t need to plan for a family quite yet. Meanwhile, Kent added that she reminds Emmett that he is “not so young” and that they should be starting to plan out when they will start having children.

Although Kent doesn’t want to wait long to have kids, she is currently putting her baby plans on hold and instead focusing on all the things she wants to accomplish in her career.

“I’m okay with waiting a couple of years,” Kent explained, adding that “kids are a lot of work.”

While Kent and Emmett don’t have any children of their own quite yet, Emmett does share two daughters with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, including London and Rylee, and for the past couple of years, Kent has been acting as stepmom to the girls.

Continuing on to Menounos, Kent said that the coronavirus pandemic has led her to reevaluate her plans for her children because it’s added a level of uncertainty to the process.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, in January, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and during the show, she told the host that she was hoping to get pregnant soon after she and Emmett were married.

“Randall is like, ‘We have to be married for at least one year before we get it poppin’,” Kent revealed, according to an Us Weekly magazine report. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well, that’s nine months to make a baby, so we can just get it poppin’ and then you know in a year the baby will be here!”