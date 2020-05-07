Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Curves In New Video As She Wears Tiny Camouflage Shorts & Black Workout Bra

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons is keeping up her workout routine while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday morning, she shared a video on her Instagram page that gives her followers a peek at how she’s maintaining her amazing curves and she generated a lot of positive buzz with this one.

The caption Angela included in this new Instagram post notes that she is doing both cardio and core work in this workout session. Her caption included a lyric from the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage” and the song was playing in the background of the clip.

That “Savage” lyric seemed especially suitable for the workout Angela was demonstrating. She included hashtags referencing her “built not bought” mantra and it looks like she inspired her followers to step up their workout game.

The first part of Angela’s video showed her riding an exercise bike and working up a sweat. She was singing part of Megan’s song as she pushed through her workout and her curves were on full display. The reality television star wore camouflage booty shorts and a Nike workout bra along with knee-high socks and sneakers.

The latter part of the Instagram video showed Angela utilizing her aerial yoga sling swing and some blue bands for a spinal stretch, some crunches, and some arm exercises. Angela hung upside down in her yoga swing, stretching her legs wide and later doing a run of crunches in that position that really impressed her followers.

People went wild over this workout compilation. The video had nearly 110,000 views in a mere 35 minutes along with more than 20,000 likes. Almost 700 of Angela’s 6.5 million followers quickly commented and people were clearly inspired and impressed by her intense moves.

“Always keeping yourself in great shape,” praised one follower.

“She be setting thirst traps and I’m here for it lol,” wrote a fan.

“Your abs are transforming!!! Go ANG!!!!” detailed someone else.

“You look like a delicious scoop of ice cream,” teased another fan.

Angela has been quarantining at home with her son SJ for a while now thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, she has made it clear she is trying to stay active and maintain her fitness while at home. She has shared quite a few workout posts like this new one and last weekend she shared an adorable clip showing her getting out for some fresh air, ball, and dancing with her son.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star is consistent in embracing her curves and encouraging others to do the same in her social media posts. She certainly proved she is working hard at building this fabulous physique of hers with this video and fans didn’t hesitate to praise her efforts.