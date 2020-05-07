Disneyland Moves Out Resort Hotel Reservations To Beginning Of July

The coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the everyday plans of people everywhere, and that includes trips to Disneyland. With unprecedented closures affecting Disney theme parks around the world, many still don’t know when the magic will resume again for their vacations. For those in California, Disneyland has now pushed back all resort hotel reservations to no earlier than the beginning of July.

With a lot of things still unknown, most of the theme parks operated by the Walt Disney Company are still closed “until further notice.” There isn’t much to go on as far as actual dates for reopening. Government restrictions and guidelines will play a large part in that determination.

An update to the official Disneyland website came out on May 6, and it now states that guests cannot book resort reservations until July 1.

“For Guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates July 1, 2020, and later.”

This announcement does not state that the parks will remain closed through to that date, but guests cannot book resort rooms before it arrives. If something changes, guests will be able to modify their bookings if the Disneyland Resort opens before or after that date.

Danny Cox

Guests cannot make new reservations for the three resort hotels — Disneyland Hotel, Grand Californian, Paradise Pier — before July, but that isn’t all. If a guest already has a current reservation in place, it cannot be modified to any date before July 1.

At the end of March, bookings for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland were not able to be booked before June 1. For now, the resort in Central Florida remains set on that date for available bookings at their hotels, and they have not changed their stance.

The Walt Disney Company announced earlier this week that Shanghai Disneyland would reopen on May 11. It is going to open with strict guidelines, which will still include social distancing, new sanitation methods, and a limited capacity for the theme park.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Walt Disney World and Disneyland could look into having different measures in place for park entry. That could include, but be limited to, every guest having their temperature taken before being able to enter and being turned away if it is too high.

A reopening date for the domestic theme parks isn’t known, but there are park hours listed in June for both.