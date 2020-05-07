Lisa Lanceford Flaunted Toned Abs In Lime Green Sports Bra For New ‘Fat Burn’ Workout On Instagram

Lisa Lanceford added a cardio-focused workout video series to her Instagram page on Thursday and her fans are loving it.

Dressed in a lime green sports bra and a pair of gray leggings, the British fitness trainer started the workout with a series of front punches. Lisa crossed her body with her arms as she punched and twisted her torso, jumping between repetitions as well.

In the next video, she tackled a series of ice-skaters. The exercise required her to take large lateral jumps and she touched her toes with one hand after each one.

These were followed by a set of prison squats. She placed her hands behind her head and stood with her feet shoulder-width apart and her toes turned outward. Then she bent her legs until her glutes lined up with her knees.

Lisa tackled toe touches next. She lay on her back for this one and raised her legs into the air. Then she raised her torso and reached her hands towards her toes.

A set of high knees came next and then she did squat into alternating high-knee raises.

After that, she performed a set of in-an-outs, an exercise similar to jumping jack that she did with her torso bent forward. These were followed by standard squats.

The eighth clip saw Lisa tackle a set of squat thrusts combined with front jabs. She started the first exercise in a squat position. Then she placed her hands on the floor and kicked her legs backward until she got into a plank position. Then she reversed the moved back to the squat position to perform her jabs.

Suicide burpees followed before Lisa ended the workout with a set of pushups and plank jacks.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 900 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans thanked her for the exercise demonstration.

“Love this! I’m a fitness instructor still teaching from home and your videos give me some great ideas for my classes,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“I love these follow along! They are so helpful and make me feel like I’m not working out by myself. Thank you!” a second person added.

But a third commenter seemed intimidated by the exercises that Lisa included in the circuit.

“Those suicide burpees look like the pain just lingers,” they wrote.

And a fourth vouched for the difficulty of the workout.

“Died at the toe touches but I absolutely love this!” they shared.