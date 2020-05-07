Daisey O’Donnell Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Underwear Set While Lounging In Bed

Daisey O’Donnell stunned in her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday. The model showed off her fit figure while revealing in the caption that the show Ozark is the only thing keep her sane during quarantine.

In the sexy snap, Daisey looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed in a black underwear set. The top was cropped with a low cut neckline. The garment showcased her toned arms and shoulders while clinging tightly to her ample bust.

The matching panties wrapped around her curvy hips snugly, and accentuated her tiny waist in the process. The underwear also flaunted her round booty and killer legs. Fans got a peek at Daisey’s flat tummy and rock hard abs in the photo as well. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and layered chains around her neck.

Daisey sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She had her legs apart and her feet behind her as she arched her back and looked away from the camera.

Daisey’s long, blond hair was parted in the center and pulled back into a bun behind her head. She left her bangs loose to frame her face. The straight strands brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared to be sport a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She also looked to wear pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as light pink lipstick.

Daisey’s 933,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. The snap garnered more than 41,000 likes in less than 24 hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 450 comments.

“You are gorgeous,” one follower revealed.

“A real life angel,” remarked another.

“Keep getting better and better every time,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re Under arrest for being a deadly weapon,” a fourth person stated.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her petite figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting tight dresses, skimpy tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey most recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a strapless floral top and a pair of tiny denim shorts. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 260 comments.