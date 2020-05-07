Isabella Buscemi Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Dog In Instagram Stories As She Honors His Memory

Miami model Isabella Buscemi recently suffered the loss of her beloved dog on Wednesday, May 6, and decided to pay homage on social media. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to remember the life of her pet, posting several videos and a snapshot for her 2.1 million followers. The content quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes of going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — began the tribute by sharing a home video on her temporary Instagram story. The video, which was separated into three 15-second long intervals, depicted the black dog, whose name was Teddy Boy, inside of a white bathroom with a marble-tile decor.

In the first story, the dog, who appeared to be a Rottweiler, looked around and yawned as Isabella recorded him from above.

“I miss you following me everywhere and going to the bathroom with me,” Isabella wrote over the video in white text.

In the second interval of the video, Teddy could be seen biting on his front right leg as Isabella provided commentary in the background, asking the dog in an adoring tone what he was doing and why he was biting his leg.

She offered some text for this video as well, writing that the pup was her “silly boy,” and that he left her too quickly. She further admitted that she was “lost” without him.

In the third part of the video, the two could be seen exuding playful vibes as Isabella, who was wearing just a black graphic T-shirt and panties, sat down on the toilet seat and the dog jumped on top of her.

The model could be heard saying that she was just “trying to do my business,” while the dog hung around her mercilessly. She further wrote in the text that the pup was an attention-seeker, but loving, and added that she would do anything to get the chance to see him again. She finished the caption off with a crying face emoji.

Meanwhile, in the snapshot on her feed, the model could be seen laying out outdoors, likely in her backyard, as the dog posed behind her.

She was sporting a sexy cheetah-print bikini in the image that did not leave much to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. Meanwhile, Teddy Boy, could be seen panting with his mouth open and tongue sticking out as he stared out in front of him.

Isabella shared a lengthy caption under the post, stating that she was absolutely devastated over this loss and naming all the things she would miss about him.

The image was met with a large amount of approval from Isabella’s fans, garnering more than 36,000 likes since going live. An additional 495 followers took to the comments section to offer their condolences.