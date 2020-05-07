Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Curves In Cheetah-Print Bikini As She Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Dog

Miami model Isabella Buscemi turned the heat up on social media feeds on Wednesday, May 6, after she posted a sexy throwback of herself bikini-clad that honored her late dog, Teddy. The beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes of going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was photographed outdoors with her dog, likely in her backyard. She took center stage in the photo as she laid out directly in front of the camera from her front, exuding a sultry vibe. Isabella further shared a pout in the image as she gazed directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, ombre blond hair, which featured dark roots, cascaded down behind her back and over her left shoulder as it was styled slightly wavy. Furthermore, Isabella appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot. The application looked to include foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, a smoky eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, bronzer, and highlighter. Still, it was her killer curves that stood out, as they was on display in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Isabella’s bikini top was designed with a cheetah print and two thick straps that tied around her neck. The bra did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous figure and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The model paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also provided little coverage as they featured a classic Brazilian-style cut. Furthermore, the bottoms highlighted her curvy figure, while their high-waisted design drew eyes towards her slim core.

Isabella accessorized the sexy poolside look with a belly button ring, stud earrings, and a nameplate necklace.

The model did not include a geotag but wrote a lengthy caption about the passing of her dog, staying that she is “so heartbroken.”

The sultry image was met with a large amount of approval from Isabella’s fans, garnering more than 36,000 likes since going live. An additional 495 followers took to the comments section to both shower Isabella with compliments and offer their condolences.

“Breaks my heart baby, love you,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second follower wrote.

“Sending my love,” a third admirer added.

“Such a beautiful dog,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Isabella loves to serve up sizzling bikini-clad looks on her Instagram. On April 28, she wowed fans after she sported yet another animal-print bikini that showcased her enviable physique, per The Inquisitr. That snap has received more than 90,000 likes so far.