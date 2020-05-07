‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Doesn’t Think She And Fiancé Randall Emmett Will Get Married In July

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have to postpone their wedding again.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett rescheduled their April 18 wedding for a date in late July but according to the Vanderpump Rules star, she’s not so sure that she and the movie producer will be able to say “I do” this summer.

While chatting with Maria Menounos on her podcast series, Kent said that while she and Emmett were previously planning to move forward with their summer wedding, she fears they will ultimately be forced to postpone their event for a second time as the country continues to face a health crisis.

“Rand and I were planning on doing July but I don’t even think that’s possible,” Kent admitted on Better Together with Mario Menounos on Tuesday, May 5, via YouTube.

According to Kent, she hasn’t yet expressed her concern with her fiancé, who proposed to her on the beach in Cabo San Lucas in September 2018, but simply can’t see the United States being in a state in which they will be able to have a regular wedding by July. So, rather than get her heart set on her new wedding date in July, Kent has accepted the fact that she and Emmett may not be able to get married until sometime in 2021.

“I just don’t see people wanting to be in big groups. I don’t want to think about, ‘Oh, we can only put six people at a table now instead of 10.’ I don’t want to plan my wedding around the coronavirus,” Kent explained.

When she and Emmett began planning their wedding last year, Kent initially wanted a small wedding. However, after Emmett expressed interest in a big, grand production and lured her in with his ideas, she fell in love with the idea of a bigger affair in Newport Beach, California, which was a favorite spot of her late father.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent spoke about her and Emmett’s upcoming wedding during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, at the end of last month and, at the time, she seemed pretty sure that she and Emmett would be moving forward with their July date.

Kent even suggested during the interview that because their nuptials would be taking place in the midst of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, viewers of the Bravo TV reality series would likely get to see her and Emmett say “I do” on a future episode of the show.

“We’ll have a summer wedding,” Emmett shared.