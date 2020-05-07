Natasha Oakley Wears Scandalous Dress With Slits Exposing Midriff & Legs For ‘Date Night’

Natasha Oakley had her fans green with envy when she recently announced that she was having a “date night.” While the rest of the world is in self-quarantine mode, Natasha’s looking smoking hot in a little number she credits to Cult Gaia. The model rightfully showed off her stunning figure in an exquisite dress because even if she’s having a stay-at-home date night, as is the trend in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no reason not to take care of yourself.

The entrepreneur wore a sexy dress that exposed just enough of her shapely body to pique the interest of her fans. The cream dress appeared to be made of a cotton-like material and draped over Natasha’s flawless frame. The one-shoulder dress revealed a hint of cleavage and was form-fitting around her bust area. Two gashes at the midriff area exposed Natasha’s minuscule waist and toned stomach. The lower half of the garment skimmed over her slim thighs and a slit in the front allowed the model to show off her beautiful legs.

Natasha wore her blond hair in a middle-path. Her mane cascaded down her back and shoulders in soft, loose waves. She lightly made up her face for a dewy look and accessorized with care. She wore strappy high-heel sandals, a gold bangle, and held onto a stunning clutch bag.

The model’s post had three images attached to it. In the first photo, she slightly raised her skirt so that she could flaunt her gorgeous legs. She looked to the side and posed with one foot in front of the other.

The following photo had Natasha show off the other side of her dress in profile. Each midriff slit attached to a circular buckle and added a definite edge to the garment. She pulled her hair away from her shoulders to reveal her hoop earrings and engagement band.

In the final shot, Natasha pulled at the slit to reveal even more of her thighs. She tilted her chin upward and slightly parted her lips for a rather seductive pose.

Natasha posed at the landing of her staircase. The room appeared airy and light with its white walls and wooden floors.

The fashion designer has over 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account alone. Many of them flocked to view and like her latest update. Of course, others waxed lyrical about her beauty in the comments section.

One fan loved the outfit so much that they let her know, “So beautiful this dress.”

“Stunning eyes, gorgeous smile, gorgeous lady, gorgeous heart,” another follower commented.

A third Instagram user adored the outfit but bemoaned the price tag of this particular brand.

“Always wish you could post gorgeous outfits that most of your followers could actually afford too,” they said.