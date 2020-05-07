Cindy Prado Slays In Skimpy Yellow PJs While Lounging On The Couch With Her Cat

Cindy Prado has been logging a lot of hours “dancing like a mad woman” out on her balcony, but that’s not the only way she’s been spending her time in isolation. The Cuban model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share another side of her quarantine routine in a multi-slide post that added some serious heat to her feed.

A total of four photos were included in the Thursday afternoon Instagram update that proved to be an instant hit with Cindy’s 1.4 million followers on the platform. The 27-year-old was seen cozied up on the couch in a majority of snaps with her adorable cat Mowgli lounging at her side.

Cindy opted for a more casual look as she relaxed inside her apartment, slipping into a comfy pair of pajamas from Fashion Nova that showcased her killer curves. The set was in a golden yellow color, and included a slinky crop top with thin straps and a flirty, ruffled hem. Its scoop neckline fell low on her chest to flash a glimpse of cleavage to her audience, while it’s short length offered a full view of her flat midsection and abs. The model also appeared to be going braless underneath the thin garment, giving the shots a sultry and seductive vibe.

The PJs also included a pair of matching shorts that showed some serious skin. The bottoms hit just to Cindy’s upper thighs, teasing a peek at her derriere. It had a drawstring waistband that sat just underneath her navel to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs. The model also added a set of gold necklaces and hoop earrings to her ensemble for a bit of bling.

Cindy provided a better view of her at-home look in the final slide of the upload, which was a selfie taken through her bathroom mirror.

Fans wasted no time in showing the star some love for her cozy quarantine activity. The post has amassed over 11,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments.

“What a babe,” one person quipped.

Another fan said that Cindy was “absolute perfection.”

“Beautiful pictures!!!! So pretty!!!!” a third person gushed.

“Love you so much,” remarked a fourth admirer.

While Cindy’s lounge looks are certainly on point, she also had a number of hot looks to show off once she is out of isolation. She recently gave her fans a sneak peek at one of the pre-planned ensembles — a floral crop top and mini skirt combo that she said eagerly said she “cannot wait” to wear to brunch. Her fans seemed excited about the look as well, so much that the post has been awarded over 58,000 likes to date.