Bethany Lily April Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Crop Top While Wearing Unzipped Jeans

Bethany Lily April gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in her latest Instagram snap. The model squeezed herself into a tiny crop top that was so small, it could hardly contain her. She teamed the top with a pair of jeans, which she wore unzipped for a sexy outfit that was sure to get the attention of her followers.

Bethany’s racy post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of two pictures that saw her in a bedroom. She was near the edge of a bed.

The model’s update featured her in the baby blue top. The number had a thin lace trim along the top edge. The shirt was stretched across her chest, and it was so low cut and tight that it looked like she might spill out of it at any moment. In addition, the neckline was so low that part of her nipple was showing. The word “angel” was written across the front of the top. The model also wore a sheer shirt over the top, which was lifted over her breasts. Her jeans were unzipped and the ends were folded down, showing off her bare abdomen.

The first snapshot showed Bethany with a flirty pout on her face. The photo captured her body from the top of her hips up. Her cleavage and flat tummy were prominent.

Bethany gave her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest in the second picture, which was a close-up shot of her chest along with her pretty face. She tilted her head with a sultry expression on her face.

Bethany wore her blond tresses parted on the side and over her shoulders in curly waves. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she asked her admirers of they believed in angels.

Some of her followers had a little fun with the question.

“Yeah im [sic] looking at one now,” joked a one Instagram user.

“Well, I believe in you so I guess I do believe in angels,” quipped a second fan.

“Both great and breathtaking and beautiful pictures Bethany. You are definitely a Angel,” gushed a third admirer.

“You are beautiful and stunning,” a fourth follower commented.

Bethany seems to enjoy flaunting her cleavage in an array of tight-fitting apparel. Her Instagram page is filled with photos that show her baring her skin in a variety of ways. Yesterday, she flaunting her chest in nothing but a towel.